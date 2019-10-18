TAMPA, Fla. — A woman died after falling from an upper level of a parking garage at the University of South Florida in Tampa.
USF police confirmed the woman's death and said she was not a student.
Authorities tell 10News it happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Beard Garage on USF Alumni Drive.
It's unclear what led up to the woman's tragic fall. Authorities are investigating her death.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
