TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida Health professionals are taking medical supplies to shelters in the Bahamas.

The logistical and medical crew of about eight people will fly into Nassau with donated medical supplies. They will work in shelters where families from Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands have been evacuated to.

"We'll help a lot of people with chronic illnesses. Diabetes, high blood pressure. All of these people have either run out of their medications or lost them all in Dorian," says Dr. Asa Oxner.

The team will take two planes, one filled with crew and the other with supplies. Their trip lasts until Monday. It's a short trip, but an important one as the team will get their first look at what's needed in the Bahamas. "It's one of the most important things we can do as physicians and as a university that can help. We can pull from the college of engineering, medicine or nursing. Everyone can lend their hand," explains Oxner.

USF's team will adjust their staffing or supplies after their first visit and will make several more as the Bahamas continue to recover.

This isn't the first time the team has helped people after hurricanes. They spent time in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

If you'd like to donate to help cover the cost of medical supplies or fuel to transport the team, you can donate here.

