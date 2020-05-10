USF moves spring break in response to the coronavirus pandemic

The university says the decision was made to reduce the number of people returning to campus after spring break-related travel.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida is moving its 2021 spring break as a safety precaution to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Spring break, originally planned for March 15-21, is shifting to April 12-18. The change will allow USF to deliver the last two weeks of learning and final exams remotely.

"Because many students and faculty typically travel over spring break, transitioning to all remote delivery for the last few weeks of the semester is intended to reduce the number of individuals who return to a USF campus and lower the likelihood of exposing others to COVID-19," USF explained in a news release.

The university had already announced a similar plan for the fall semester that will allow classes and final exams to be done online after Thanksgiving break.

“The University of South Florida continues to prioritize the health and well-being of our university community as we develop plans for the spring semester,” USF President Steve Currall said. “We remain committed to making evidence-based decisions that support academic continuity and a safe environment for student and faculty success.”

USF said its calendar changes do not affect the start and end dates for the semester. The spring semester will still begin on Jan. 11, 2021 and end on May 6.

