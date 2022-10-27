USF student hears out of both ears for the first time

Since she was born, Alberta Tran couldn't hear anything out of her left ear.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old USF student is finally hearing clearly for the first time after receiving a free hearing aid.

Since she was born, Alberta Tran couldn't hear out of her left ear. She says having trouble hearing people or not hearing them at all often made simple tasks difficult.

“Hearing kids on the playground goes to hearing your professor at lecture or hearing someone correctly at a job interview," she said.

On Thursday at the Miracle-Ear store, she was finally able to hear out of her left ear after putting in a hearing aid. She was gifted the device and a lifetime of follow-up care through the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

Growing up, Tran would often have to turn around in order to hear what people were saying or ask them to repeat themselves multiple times.

“It was my reality and I’ve never known anything different," Tran said.

After 19 years, Tran says being able to hear out of both ears is incredible.

“I can hear this and that’s so weird I have chills right now," she explained.

Tran is currently a junior at USF. She is studying to become a pediatric audiologist. She says her main goal is to help children going through the same struggles she went through.

“I still feel like that 5-year-old on the playground," she said.