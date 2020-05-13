x
Police investigating after USF Zoom call 'bombed' with pornographic images

The teleconference was attended by prospective USF students.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Zoom call at USF with prospective students was hijacked with "disturbing" images Monday, USF police say. 

University police say they received a report Tuesday that the call was disrupted when someone who screen-shared pornography. Police say the "zoom-bombing" is consistent with other cases across the country and is under investigation. 

Police say "the FBI has received multiple reports of 'Zoom-bombing' where conferences are disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language are suddenly displayed in a call."

Police say USF IT does not recommend Zoom for video teleconference, but does recommend the use of Microsoft teams instead. 

