Police investigating after USF Zoom call 'bombed' with pornographic images

TAMPA, Fla. — A Zoom call at USF with prospective students was hijacked with "disturbing" images Monday, USF police say.
University police say they received a report Tuesday that the call was disrupted when someone who screen-shared pornography. Police say the "zoom-bombing" is consistent with other cases across the country and is under investigation.
Police say "the FBI has received multiple reports of 'Zoom-bombing' where conferences are disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language are suddenly displayed in a call."
Police say USF IT does not recommend Zoom for video teleconference, but does recommend the use of Microsoft teams instead.
