Tampa 12-year-old moved by Uvalde shooting starts lemonade stand to help victims' families

Beau Burkett has already raised nearly $1,000.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was so moved by the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that he’s started raising money for surviving relatives.

He's doing it by setting up a lemonade stand outside his family’s home in South Tampa.

“A little difference can go a long way,” said Beau Burkett, about to start 7th grade next fall. “I feel bad for the people. And I want to help out – and lend them a hand.”

When Beau saw the heartbreaking news out of Uvalde, including children killed inside their own classroom, he knew he wanted to do something to show people there they weren’t alone.



So, he set up a lemonade stand outside his family’s house on Brookwood Drive in Tampa and started selling cups of cold lemonade, cookies, dog treats and more.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund.



“It’s relatable,” said Beau. “I am at school; they are at school. Something bad happened. Nothing bad has happened at my school, but it possibly could.”

“I feel like children should not have to have such a heavy heart so young,” said Beau’s proud mom, Elizabeth, “But he knows enough about it to really feel compassion for the kids that had to go through that and the families and that’s why he wanted to do this.”

Word of Beau’s lemonade stand has spread quickly, and so neighbors and other people are stopping by to support his effort.

“It’s awesome,” said customer Eric Voss. “It really shows, you know, that they are thinking beyond themselves and thinking about other communities and how they can help out.”

Karen Miningham donated money and didn’t even take a cup of lemonade.

“It’s just about helping the children do what really is the right thing,” she said.

Beau says his fundraising success has led him to think about doing even more charitable work in the future. And lots of his friends from the neighborhood are also out there now lending him a hand.