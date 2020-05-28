x
Vacation rentals back in business for more Tampa bay counties

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — People looking to vacation in Pasco and Polk counties can check-in to vacation rentals now. 

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation cleared eight safety plans for vacation rentals- including Polk and Pasco counties on Wednesday. Vacation rentals can start accepting reservations again effective immediately. 

According to the state's websites, the following counties across the Tampa Bay area have been approved by the DBPR to operate vacation rentals: 

  • Citrus
  • Hernando
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Manatee
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Sarasota

Vacation rentals across the state were put on hold on March 27 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis due to coronavirus concerns.

"The concern is the people in some of these hotspots wanting to come here. Now's not really the time to do that," DeSantis said at the time. 

Initially, the suspension was in place for a two-week time period but was continually extended until last week when the governor issued his latest additions to his Phase One plan to reopen that state.

Counties could submit for approval to open and operate vacation rentals. Both a written request and a safety plan were required to be sent to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

