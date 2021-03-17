Vaccine canvassers start spreading the word door to door: "Vaccine is available"

Canvassers are going door-to-door in mostly underserved neighborhoods to let people know about the availability of COVID vaccines and how they can get them.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, a small army of workers started fanning out across Tampa Bay, going door-to-door in mostly underserved neighborhoods to let people know about the availability of COVID vaccines and how they can get them.

Edna Guerra could not have been happier.

With a heart condition and approaching 70 years old, Guerra has wanted to get the COVID vaccine but had no idea how or where to do it.

"I said to them if you give me an address I will go there and get my shot done," she said.

And that is just what canvassers did.

Dozens of workers, clipboards and electronic tablets in hand, fanning out across Tampa Bay to let people in underserved neighborhoods know the vaccine is available.

"In fact, as time goes on, we’re going to try too - we’re going to try to get help for transportation for some of those folks that just aren’t able to get to those sites," said Kevin Watler, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

FEMA, working with the health department, has hired hundreds of people to spread the word. For now, they are focusing mostly on communities where income, language, age, and technology have been barriers.

They provide information people like Edna Guerra didn't have.

“And now, I do. Yes,” she said, smiling.

"And they want the shot. So, I feel good about it," said Bradford Diggs, leading one of the canvassing teams. "I mean we had zero coming in and now we have double digits people getting registered."

At first, canvassers weren’t sure how well they’d be received. Some people were initially skeptical to see helpers coming right to their front door.

But what started out a s a job quickly became something else.

"A labor of love," said canvasser Jackie Murphy. "I’ve had my shot. When they say yes, they want it. I’m like, 'sign you up!' That’s good. Because people need to know."

All of those contacted by the Tampa group were being referred to the Greyhound Track at 755 E. Waters Ave. for their vaccine. Because they pre-registered with the canvassers, those people are now guaranteed a dose of the vaccine will be waiting there for them.

In other parts of the region, canvassers are directing people to vaccine sites close to them as well.

Keep in mind, some of those locations will change over time, and more might be added.

For now, we’re told the canvassing effort will take place seven days a week until further notice.