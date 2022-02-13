Valentine's Day deals and events in Tampa Bay

Valentine's Day weekend is upon us.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You don't have to be love-struck to celebrate Valentine's Day. If anything, it's a good excuse to indulge in all of the sweet deals and dinner specials that are in town this weekend.

Across the Tampa Bay area, there are plenty of specials, events and date nights dedicated to the Feb. 14th holiday starting Feb. 11 through Feb. 14.

From Chick-Fil-A heart-shaped containers of chicken minis to a night out on the town, 10 Tampa Bay has you covered to enjoy the heartfelt weekend.

❤️ What to do

Clearwater Marine Aquarium has a few things brewing for the Valentine's Day holiday. From Feb. 11 through Feb. 14, you can watch their resident animals with their "favorite Valentine's Day themed enrichment items" and send them a personalized card. CMA has Valentine's Day cards that can be downloaded here. The cute cards have sayings that read, "You should dolphinately be my Valentine" and "You are otterly amazing."

Admission into the aquarium starts at $26.95 for children and $35.95 for adults.

You can also "Paint for a Cause" with CMA from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. Couples and guests will complete a paired panting and dessert trays will be available for $15 plus tax.

Price: $50 per person

Fairgrounds St. Pete is an art and technology museum with views to immerse yourself in from over 60 local and international artists. From Feb. 10 through Feb. 13, Fairgrounds will host a "Love Birds" Scavenger Hunt perfect for all ages.

Price: $22-$27 per person

Second Sunday Art walk + Vendor Fair falls on Feb. 13 this month. Those who attend will find handmade goods, jewelry, art and more to purchase in the Gathering space at Armature Works.

Price: Free

Science After Dark: For the Love of Technology, an event to enjoy light bites, beer and wine samplings, at the Museum of Science & Industry. Guests will be able to experience virtual reality with Oculus Rift, have adult flavored liquid nitrogen ice cream and 3D Scribble Bot a keychain for your Valentine. This will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Price: Non-member: $15.95 | member: $13.95

❤️ What to eat

The Cake Drip Hyde Park will have a dessert-filled Valentine's Day experience. The dessert boutique will host a Valentine's Day DIY chocolate-dipped strawberries experience, along with other delicious bites. Guests will also complete their dessert board with cheesecake and treat boxes filled with other delicious bites. If that doesn't sound sweet enough, you'll also be able to try a complimentary glass of champagne or wine.

Price: $65 per person

Chick-Fil-A is back with its heart-shaped packaging of Chick-n-Minis, nuggets, cookies and brownies. Whether you're going for savory or sweet, you can make someone's day – or your own – a little sweeter with the kind gesture.

Price: Heart-shaped 10-count Chick-n-Minis $9.59, 30-count nuggets $15.19

Elevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar at the Epicurean Hotel will have a Valentine's Day special from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 featuring a Valentine's Day Tasting Menu. Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner.

Price: $100 per person

Galentine's Day High Tea at Book + Bottle will have its first Valentine's event for the gals. The Galentine's day of your dreams will include a two-hour seating at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. by reservation only. The event will feature tea, pastries and finger sandwiches. Space is limited so you're encouraged to call ahead to reserve your spot with your gal pals.

Price: $45 per person

Krispy Kreme released its four new donut flavors for the Valentine's Day holiday, and they're offering free delivery through Feb. 13, no promotional code needed — just their way of spreading the love.

Price: Varies depending on order

Pizza Hut will feature its heart-shaped pizza from Feb. 8 until Feb. 14. The pizza made with extra love is available for delivery, carry out and contactless.

Price: $11.99