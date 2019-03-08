ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A day after several inches of rain inundated the Vinoy Resort's parking garage, the gallons of water have finally been pumped out.

"The garage has always had some sort of flooding issue. Not to the extent that I’ve seen now, but it always has some sort of flooding issue," said Vinoy Resort Valet Supervisor Travis Taylor.

Every time he goes to work now, he has to relive the moment his car stalled while trying to get out of the garage.

"I’m still in disbelief that that all happened! To be in that scenario, to try to figure out what to do, no protocol and I have no vehicle. There were no answers from anybody!" said Taylor.

Nothing could've predicted the influx of rain. Guests have been contacted and helped by the Vinoy Resort staff, but valet employees say they have yet to hear back. Their cars are waterlogged, but they still have to work.

"Why wouldn’t the hotel step up and help him out, especially when he’s here working and this thing was totally foreseeable? This is not the first time it’s happened," said Dwight Dudley.

Dudley's son works as a valet, too, to pay for college. Floodwaters got to the top of the seats in his car.

"The flooding is subsiding, but bottom line is that it’s not over for him and all the workers like him," said Dudley.

Valet employees think a drainage problem is to blame for the backup. It took the hotel hours to pump out the standing water.

"The hotel is usually the one to put their hand out, but to hear nothing is just like a slap in the face," said Taylor

The general manager of the Vinoy Resort said, "We are working to accommodate guests' needs and concerns, assess damages and restore normal garage operations as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the resort remains open and fully operational. We sincerely regret any inconvenience."



They said nothing about how they were going to help employees.

