5 people injured after van crashes into Tampa restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. — Five people are hurt after a van crashed through the front of a First Watch café Wednesday afternoon in Tampa, Hillsborough Fire Rescue says.
Firefighters say the crash happened on Fowler Avenue in the University Area.
Five people inside the restaurant were injured. The driver did not want to be taken to the hospital, firefighters say.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
