Vanessa Guillen's family, attorney to hold news conference on anniversary of soldier's disappearance

The Guillen family and Attorney Natalie Khawam will speak from Washington D.C. Thursday and attend a candlelight vigil in the evening.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The family of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen is set to hold a news conference with Attorney Natalie Khawam and members of the U.S. Congress on the anniversary of Guillen's disappearance from the Central Texas military post.

The family, their attorney and lawmakers are expected to speak on the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act, a bill looking to improve protections for service members reporting sexual assault and harassment.

The bill was set to be reintroduced on the anniversary of Guillen's disappearance on April 22, but will now be introduced on May 10, according to Khawam. The decision was made to push the introduction date back until the report from the commission set to review sexual assault, policies and processes in the military is released, Khawam said.

The news conference will be at 10 a.m. CST from Washington, D.C., according to Khawam.