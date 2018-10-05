TAMPA, Fla. -- Vans, the manufacturer of the popular skateboarding shoe, is looking encourage women to try skateboarding by hosting free girls skate clinics.

Their goal is to get 1,800 girls on a skateboard this year by teaching them how to skate and introducing them to successful females in the sport.

“We just want women to feel comfortable and skateboarding is obviously something that has been a very male-dominated industry for a long time. And there’s a whole community of women that are skateboarding, and we want more to feel comfortable being a part of that,” said Vans Marketing Coordinator, Morgan Wong.

Vans will be hosting a girls skate clinics at the Skatepark of Tampa, on Saturday, May 12, from 12-3 p.m. It’s completely free to attend and all the equipment will be provided.

Lessons will be taught by local female skateboarders, like Alexandra Bibiloni, “Sometimes you need that encouragement to take that leap into the unknown, especially if it’s not something you’re familiar with... I think it’s really inspiring and I hope you get more girls on board.”

Even if you’re a little nervous to try skateboarding, organizers recommend coming out to see what the sport is all about, and to meet some cool people.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP