'Vegetation debris drop off' opened in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A vegetation debris drop off has been opened in Pinellas Park as the Tampa area begins the cleanup process from Hurricane Ian.
Hitting Florida as a category 4 storm, Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States.
Tampa city officials ask that you do not attempt to dispose of your debris by leaving it at the curb of your property.
Tampa residents can bring their debris to 6151 78th Ave N. The city requests that you enter from 62nd Street to drop off your debris.
No commercial contractors will be allowed to drop off at this location. This drop off is intended for residents only.
10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ on your Fire TV or Roku devices to stream live coverage.
More Hurricane Ian Coverage on WTSP.com:
- Hurricane Ian | Tracking the damage
- LIVE UPDATES: Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday
- See latest closures happening throughout the Tampa Bay area
- Tampa Bay-area evacuations lifted: See county-by-county list
- FORECAST: Ian gains a little more strength, expected to become a hurricane again over the Atlantic
- 'Reverse storm surge' drains at least 7 feet of water in Tampa Bay, NWS says
- Tampa Bay school districts issue closures ahead of Ian: See county-by-county
- Access assistance, report storm damage in Tampa Bay area
- Impacts from Ian destroys section of Sanibel Causeway, report says
- Photos show damage at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport