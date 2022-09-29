x
'Vegetation debris drop off' opened in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A vegetation debris drop off has been opened in Pinellas Park as the Tampa area begins the cleanup process from Hurricane Ian.

Hitting Florida as a category 4 storm, Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States.

Tampa city officials ask that you do not attempt to dispose of your debris by leaving it at the curb of your property.

Tampa residents can bring their debris to 6151 78th Ave N. The city requests that you enter from 62nd Street to drop off your debris.

No commercial contractors will be allowed to drop off at this location. This drop off is intended for residents only.

