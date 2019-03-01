A vehicle fire on the Howard Frankland Bridge had two southbound lanes blocked Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol warned drivers to use caution in the area.

The smoke could be seen from the northbound lanes of the bridge.

Drivers should expect significant delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.