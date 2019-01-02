SARASOTA, Fla — The desire to live free and safely led two Venezuelan brothers to flee their country and end up in Sarasota to start a new life.

Ramon and Carlos Lira say their people deserve the same opportunities and can have it under a new leader.

“People are leaving the country from everywhere: Colombia, Peru, Ecuador. Any place is safer than Venezuela right now,” says Ramon.

After a break-in at his home in Venezuela, he knew it was time to go. Ramon says, “That’s when I decided I needed to be in a safe place.”

Ramon left Venezuela four years ago when he was 18 years old, a year after taking part in the 2014 protests as part of “La Resistencia” -- The Resistance.

“People are dying for food, children are dying they don’t have medicine, people are being persecuted because they have a difference with what the government is doing.”

RELATED: Local Venezuelans react to political turmoil back home

His brother Carlos and parents soon followed him to the U.S. They landed in Sarasota with a family friend and the hard work began.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Ramon says, “I got 3 jobs at the same time and worked 80 hours a week.”

They learned a new language and five months ago opened a new business, a food truck called Kuwai Venezuelan Street Food, serving arepas, pepito sandwiches and other traditional Venezuelan foods.

“This business is everything to us right now. We're working hard to let people know the culture and the food,” says Carlos.

“This is a dream for me and my family, it’s a dream,” adds Ramon.

A dream that includes more than the food truck business

Ramon says, “I’m grateful my family can sleep all night knowing nothing will happen to them.”

Ramon says in Sarasota they have a peaceful life not offered in today’s Venezuela; that’s why they support the new leader Juan Guaido.

“We have hope in Guaido, change is coming. He has good ideas. These days are hard (but they are) necessary for change,” says Carlos.

Ramon adds, “To all Venezuelans in and out of the country, pray every night for freedom.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.