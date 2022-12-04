FAA: 2 people on board plane that crashed into Gulf of Mexico

The flight took off from Venice, according to authorities.

VENICE, Fla. — Two people were on board a plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after taking off from the Venice airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said a single-engine Piper PA-28 took off around 11:35 a.m. from the Venice Municipal Airport and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after take off.

Few details have been released, but the FAA did confirm that two people were on board when the plane crashed.

According to Venice police, recreational divers found a body in the water that may be connected to the plane crash. However, no plane has been recovered, police said.

The FAA said its agency and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.