QUESTION:

Is the EPA allowing asbestos use in the manufacturing of new materials?

ANSWER:

A new proposal could allow this.

SOURCES:

Environmental Protection Agency

PROCESS:

The EPA has been in the headlines this summer following the resignation of former chief Scott Pruitt, and confusions have been swirling around online about a possible new change related to asbestos use.

The Verify team is all about giving you clarity on the things you see online.

Jacob Stevens, a viewer at our sister-station in Washington, D.C., asked whether the EPA was going to allow asbestos to be used in the manufacturing of new materials after seeing articles about it.

The EPA announced a proposal in June of a significant new use rule, or SNUR for unregulated new uses of asbestos -- broadening their restrictions on asbestos products.

It would require manufacturers and importers to receive EPA approval before starting or resuming manufacturing, importing or processing of asbestos.

The change would also allow the EPA to evaluate the intended use of asbestos and take action to prohibit or limit it.

But what isn't changing is their current list of banned asbestos uses -- including related to commercial purposes.

The EPA also reminds everyone that, currently, asbestos is not banned and is used for a handful of things including water purification.

The agency's acting administrator tweeted about how the proposed new rule actually imposes restrictions on asbestos use.

The EPA also said it would consider holding a public meeting on the proposed rule based on feedback from public comments.

