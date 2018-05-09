ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 13. Many of those deaths can be prevented by the proper use of car seats.

Sept. 23-29 is Child Passenger Safety Week, and 10News wanted to verify which seat is the safest for a baby's car seat.

THE STATS

A study by The Journal of Pediatrics found that nearly all (95 percent) of car seats were misused with frequent mistakes including harness and chest clip errors, incorrect recline angles and seat belt/lower anchor use errors.

The study concluded nearly all parents of newborn infants misused car seats and resources should be devoted to ensuring families with newborns leave the hospital correctly using their car seats.

THE VERIFY PROCESS

To verify the safest spot for a baby's car seat, we consulted three sources. Petra Vybiralova, Safe Kids Supervisor at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and a Tennessee woman whose Facebook post went viral after she was a self-labeled "super annoying, overprotective mom."

According to Vybiralova, the safest spot in any vehicle is the rear middle seating position, but it's not that simple.

All cars made after 2002 have LATCH, which stands for lower anchors and tethers for children. It's supposed to make car seat installations easier.

"As great as they are, there is further confusion that comes with them," explained Vybiralova.

LATCH can be found on either side of a seat. You'll likely see small indicators in the lower corners of the seat. And, when you lift up the cushion, you'll find little bars that the car seat buckles into.

However, many cars don't have LATCH in the middle seat, in which case you have to use the seatbelt method.

THE CONFUSION

It gets confusing because many people assume you can use LATCH from the right and LATCH from the left for the middle seat. That's true for some cars but not all. You have to consult your car manual.

To add to the confusion, instructions about LATCH might differ from your car manual to your car seat manual. For instance, your car seat manual might allow you to use LATCH in the middle seat, but your car manual might prohibit the use of LATCH in the center. Here's the rule: if one of your manuals says don't use LATCH in the middle, don't! Ditch the LATCH, use the seatbelt.

OTHER COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS

LATCH is not safer than seatbelt installation. Both are safe options.

LATCH has a weight limit. You'll have to switch to the seatbelt at some point anyway.

Don't ever use LATCH and the seatbelt together. It's one or the other.

THE FACEBOOK POST THAT SAVED A BABY

Rebecca Boyer's Facebook post went viral after she shared a text message exchange with her husband.

Rebecca's husband sent a picture of their son with the text, "Little man is out. We are running errands today"

Rebecca responded: "That chest clip isn't high enough or nearly tight enough. It needs to be at nipple level"

Rebecca's husband fixed the harness. Minutes later the dad and son were in an accident. The ordeal left Rebecca's husband with a broken foot, but the baby was safe and sound, even sleeping through the crash.

SECURING THE BABY

The harness should be even with the baby's shoulders or slightly below and the clip should be armpit or nipple level. To make sure the baby is tightly secured, NHTSA recommends buckling the harness and the chest clip and then tightening until snug. The harness is snug enough when you cannot pinch any extra material at the shoulder.

CONCLUSION

The safest place for a car seat in the middle rear, but only if installed properly. Baby is safest when the harness is at the shoulder, clip at the armpit, and tight enough to pass the pinch test.

CAR SEAT CHECKS IN TAMPA BAY

Hillsborough County:

­Call 813-443-3074

Hosted at the following locations:

AAA- Brandon

AAA- Westshore

AAA- New Tampa

AAA- Carrollwood

Pediatric Associates- Riverview

Pediatric Associates- Trinity (Pasco)

Rinaldo Law Firm- South Tampa

Find more information about Hillsborough County car seat inspections and distribution by clicking here.

Pinellas County:

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital 800-756-7233 Ext. 4

East Lake Fire Rescue 727-784-8668

Lealman Fire District 727-526-5650

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue 727-784-0454

Sunstar EMS Headquarters (Largo) 727-582-2056

Sunstar EMS South Hub (St. Petersburg) 727-528-2056

Manatee County:

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue 941-751-7090 (good)

Early Learning Coalition of Manatee 941-757-2900 Ext. 244 (good)

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue 941-225-2591 or 941-751-7675

Bradenton Fire Department 941-938-9600

Pasco County:

Johns Hopkins All Children's Outpatient Care, Pasco 1-800-756-7233 Ext. 4

More information on Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties car seat classes and checks locations can be found by clicking here.

