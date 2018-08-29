President Donald Trump, on Twitter Wednesday, called Florida's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum a socialist who has "allowed crime" to flourish in Tallahassee, where he is currently the mayor.

Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

So, are those claims true? We set out to verify.

Gillum has never called himself a socialist. He’s a registered Democrat. But, he does have endorsements from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez -- both self-professed Democratic-Socialists.

So, we're going to leave that as a question mark right now.

As for crime flourishing in Tallahassee, we went through the records kept by the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillum took office at the end of 2014 and here’s what’s happened since:

-- Leon County has the highest crime rate in the state.

-- In 2017, the county had its highest murder count.

-- But, comparing total crimes from 2014 to the most recent data in 2017, crimes have decreased.

-- Violent crime is down about 11 percent total, and property prime is down about 1 percent.

So, while Leon County and Tallahassee continue to lead the state in crimes, the overall number has actually decreased during Gillum’s term -- meaning this part of President Trump’s tweet is false.

