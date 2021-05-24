Accidental fiber cut causes Verizon outages across the southeast

The problem has been fixed.

TAMPA, Fla. — Did you have issues with your phone today? If so, you're not alone.

A fiber-optic cable was accidentally cut Monday, causing a disruption for some Verizon customers.

The mistake affected voice calling for what the company described as a "small number" of customers across the southeastern United States.

"Our network teams quickly identified the issue and have fixed it," a spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay via email.

Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, reported a surge in reports around lunchtime. But, those reports have been declining since.