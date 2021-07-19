Congressman Vern Buchanan tests positive for COVID, despite being fully-vaccinated

One of his longtime staffers died of COVID in 2020.

SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully-vaccinated.

The congressman got tested after experiencing "very mild flu-like symptoms," his office said. He has since been quarantining at home and following CDC guidelines.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan wrote in a statement. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

Roughly a year ago, one of the lawmaker's longtime field representatives died of COVID-19. Gary Tibbetts passed away in July 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

New COVID cases in Florida have been rising this month. Less than half of Floridians, about 47.7 percent, are fully vaccinated against the virus.