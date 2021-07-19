Congressman Vern Buchanan tests positive for COVID, despite being fully-vaccinated

SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan announced Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully-vaccinated.
The congressman got tested after experiencing "very mild flu-like symptoms," his office said. He has since been quarantining at home and following CDC guidelines.
“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan wrote in a statement. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”
Roughly a year ago, one of the lawmaker's longtime field representatives died of COVID-19. Gary Tibbetts passed away in July 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
New COVID cases in Florida have been rising this month. Less than half of Floridians, about 47.7 percent, are fully vaccinated against the virus.
RELATED: Buchanan, Castor reintroduce bipartisan bill to permanently ban oil drilling off Florida's coast
- Can paychecks keep up with the rising cost of living?
- Tampa man faces 1st sentencing for felony in US Capitol riot
- Tick season is here: What you need to know if you find one and how to keep them out of your home
- Florida among 4 states fueling latest COVID-19 wave as new cases nearly double
- Red tide at the beach: See the latest conditions
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter