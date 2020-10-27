Help this local veteran celebrate his 100th birthday

World War II Fighter Pilot Floyd Blair will celebrate his 100th birthday on November 15.

TAMPA, Fla — The grandson of an American hero is doing his part to make sure his grandfather has a great 100th birthday.

World War II Fighter Pilot Floyd Blair will celebrate his 100th birthday on November 15. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he won't be able to enjoy this milestone birthday around his friends and family.

Now, his grandson Nathan Bonilla-Warford, who lives in Tampa, has made it his mission to help make this birthday extra special for his grandpa. He is asking people to surprise Floyd with thousands of well wishes for his 100th virtual birthday celebration.

Here's how you can help wish him a happy birthday:

Mail a Happy Birthday Postcard to Floyd (Bright Eyes Family Vision Care 9912 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33626)

Text a message to Floyd at (813) 803-0328

Email a message or send a video to Floyd100th@gmail.com

Leave a message on https://www.facebook.com/Floyd100th/

Tag @Floyd100th on TikTok

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

The greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19 is among those aged 85 or older, the CDC said.

