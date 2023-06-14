Florida veteran's voice will greet TPA travelers after winning contest

Sean Baker, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will begin recording the famous greeting later this month.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Temple Terrace veteran voice will be heard through Tampa International Airport after he won this year's Voice of TPA contest.

Sean Baker, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and helicopter pilot who joined in the early 1990s, will begin recording the famous greeting later this month. It's expected to be heard by travelers in July, according to a news release.

Airport authorities said Baker decided to join the contest after recalling last year's winner, Coretta Youmans and decided to enter. He purchased 12 entries.

"They let you reflect on what you did that day and remind you that everything will be all right because there will be another one tomorrow," he said.

After a 22-year career in the military, he retired in 2014 with the rank of Major. He has since earned a master’s in business administration from the University of South Florida.