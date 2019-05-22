TAMPA, Fla. — They’ve waited nearly 35 years for what is set to happen on Thursday.

“It's going to give me great pleasure to see him gone,” Algalana Douglas said when she first learned convicted serial killer Bobby Joe Long would be executed May 23.

Douglas’ sister, Chanel Williams, was one of at least 10 women Long murdered back in 1984. Douglas said all these years later, she’s still not sure if she forgives Long for what he did.

"Maybe one day. But honestly, I can't lie. No, I don't,” she told 10News in April.

Douglas said on Wednesday that she and her mother, Lula Williams, plan to travel more than three hours to the Florida State Prison to watch Long’s execution on Thursday.

Wendy Loudenback’s sister, Elizabeth, was also one of Long’s victims. Wendy said she and her husband will also be there to see Long take his last breath. She said family members who plan to attend have all been asked to arrive by 4 p.m. to ride in a van together to the execution site.

Hillsborough County Deputy Lisa McVey Noland is believed to be the only person to survive an attack by Long. Noland said Long kidnapped and raped her for 26 hours. She is also planning to attend the execution.

Long has tried multiple times to delay his execution. A Hillsborough County judge denied a recent attempt in which Long’s attorneys argued the drugs used in lethal injection would cause excessive pain due to Long’s medical condition, and would, therefore, be cruel and unusual punishment.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP.

