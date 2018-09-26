Newly-released video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office of the interrogation of Michael Drejka shows him talking about the fatal shooting of Michael McGlockton.

In the recording, Drejka says McGlockton was stepping toward him when he fired, a statement that is contradicted by court documents.

Drejka, who faces a first-degree manslaughter charge from the July 19 shooting, says the ordeal began when he went to the Circle A convenience store and saw a car in a parking spot reserved for people with disabilities.

Drejka told deputies he goes to the story "every day" and he has a "pet peeve" about people without disabilities parking in the spot.

He said he told McGlockton's girlfriend Britany Jacobs: "It's not very polite to park here when there are other people who need to use it."

He said Jacobs began arguing with him. She got out of the car, and that's when he was shoved by McGlockton, he said.

Drejka described it as a "tackle."

"I hadn't been hit like that since I was in my 20s," he said.

Drejka said he fell, and as he started getting up he drew his gun. He said McGlockton made a step toward him, and that's when he fired once.

Drejka said he didn't know if he had struck McGlockton, who ran into the store.

"It happened so fast," he said. "And that was that."

After shooting McGlockton, Drejka says he went back to his car, unloaded his weapon and waited for deputies to arrive.

Previously released court documents, however, support what prosecutors have been arguing -- that McGlockton didn't step forward but was actually backing up and turning away when Drejka fatally shot him.

Drejka has been charged with manslaughter. He was released on bond Monday.

