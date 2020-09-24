Video from a Tampa Bay Times reporter shows demonstrators taking over a couple's table at a restaurant on Beach Drive.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the announcement of a grand jury's findings in the Breonna Taylor case, protesters took to the streets in both Louisville, Kentucky, and here in St. Petersburg, to demonstrate against police brutality and express frustration over the decision.

While most demonstrations that popped up immediately after the announcement remained peaceful, some became heated as the night went on.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, some protesters started going to each restaurant on Beach Drive in downtown St. Pete to chant at diners. A video from Tampa Bay Times reporter Josh Fiallo shows a group taking over a couple's table outside a restaurant.

The couple begins arguing with the people gathering around their table, and the woman in the couple is seen calling someone on the phone. At one point, a man walks up and begins blowing a horn at the couple.

Editor's note: The video contains explicit language

Protestors are now going restaurant by restaurant to chant at diners on Beach Dr. in St. Pete. A lot of diners yelled back, starting multiple confrontations.



This one was the most significant. Protestors took over a couple’s table. Not sure why they were targeted specifically. pic.twitter.com/dzLM7KuCW9 — Josh Fiallo (@ByJoshFiallo) September 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, dozens of protesters gathered outside St. Pete City Hall in a show of solidarity before marching along Central Avenue and throughout downtown.

Those demonstrating said they want to see a change in police protocols, hope to change hearts and work with those committed to pursuing justice.

"Her life mattered just as much as George Floyd's, just as much as Mike Brown's, just as much as Trayvon Martin, and people need to understand it doesn't matter your gender or your age, that people being murdered by the police without accountability is wrong,” protester Ashley Green said.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said two of the three officers involved in the Taylor case were justified in firing their weapons, as Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, fired at officers first from within the apartment after saying he believed the home was being broken into.

The ex-officer who was indicted, Brett Hankison, faces charges of wanton endangerment. He has since been released on bail.

