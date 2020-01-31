TAMPA, Fla. — A scary I-4 crash involving five cars was caught on video.

The video shows a woman in the car moments before another car is pushed into hers. Then, you can see the headlights get closer to her and smash into her car.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said there were five cars in total in the crash. The driver of one of the cars was arrested for driving under the influence. Troopers said she failed field sobriety tests at the scene of the crash.

The driver seen in the video is expected to be okay.

