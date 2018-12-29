TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking for a man who was seen on video breaking into a home the day after Christmas.

The suspect went to a home in the 6300 block of North 15th Street between 1 and 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect smashed a side window to the victim's residence, entered the home and stole more than $1,000 in personal property, including a laptop containing priceless family photos.

He fled through the front door with the stolen items in a suitcase.

Tampa Police Department

If you have information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. if you can identify this thief. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

