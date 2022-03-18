Vigil held for 4-year-old girl struck, killed by driver on playground

Maleena Valdez is remembered as playful, curious and loving. As her family mourns, they're praying justice is served, and the driver held accountable.

ARCADIA, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered outside of a daycare playground in Arcadia on Friday afternoon, holding a vigil for 4-year-old Maleena Valdez.

Valdez was killed and another young girl was seriously injured on Wednesday when investigators say a Tampa driver drove off the road and through the playground at the Imagination Station Learning Center.

Family friends, neighbors, and strangers arrived at the vigil with flowers, balloons and stuffed animals. Maleena's mother told 10 Tampa Bay that she is still in disbelief at the loss of her daughter, and that she was on her way to pick her up when this tragedy happened.

Joanna Gaitan, Maleena's aunt, said, "We question everything, but we know that we have to keep faith. It’s horrible what happened and the only thing that we ask is that we find justice for Meleena. She didn’t have to go like this."

For Gaitan, that justice comes with the driver being held accountable for the child's death.

"We want to make sure that [the driver] kind of gets the book thrown at her," said Gaitan. "Because, around here, there are too many slaps on the wrist and somebody needs to be made an example of."

Arcadia is in DeSoto County, and has a population just more than 8,000, according to the most recent census data. It was described by those attending the vigil as a place where "everyone knows everyone."

Town Councilwoman Judy Wertz said, "Just because you live in a little town doesn't mean it doesn't have a big heart... People really do come to the aid of those with tragedy in their lives, and this is a tragedy."

#RIGHTNOW: Dozens of people in Arcadia have gathered for a vigil, remembering 4-year-old Maleena Valdez. He aunt tells me that as the family mourns, they’re also praying justice is served in this young girl’s tragic death. @10TampaBay DETAILS: https://t.co/P3jOOOiuDz pic.twitter.com/JkjVdLvIEP — Hannah Dineen WTSP (@hannah_dineen) March 18, 2022

There were some in attendance who drove from out of town, to support the family after hearing the tragic story, like Belinda Murphy.

"When I finally heard what it was that happened, I just started crying, because it was like I could feel their pain," said Murphy.



Murphy spoke to 10 Tampa Bay as she held her 3-year-old great-grandson Kane.

"I could not imagine, if this would've been him," said Murphy. "I don't know what I would do without my grandbabies and just to think of what this family is going through, it's just heartbreaking."

In a farewell gesture, attendees released dozens of balloons into the air at the end of the vigil.

Murphy had a message for Kane about those balloons.

"I told him that the balloons were taking everybody's tears and hugs and kisses to the little girl so that she would know how much she is missed and how much she was loved."