Family calls for justice at vigil for 7-year-old shot while out watching July 4th fireworks

TAMPA, Fla. — Grieving family and friends gathered at the beach along the Courtney Campbell Causeway to remember 7-year-old Yitzian Garcia.

Garcia was killed when someone started shooting after two groups had an argument about jet skis while he watched fireworks with his family on July 4.

“He was just a baby, he was just 7 years old,” his aunt said.

Dozens of people placed teddy bears, flowers, and candles in the spot where the 7-year-old was shot and killed by a stray bullet earlier this week.

“We just want justice, he was just a baby who came here on vacation and wanted to enjoy the fireworks,” his aunt said.

Yitzian’s aunt is asking for anyone who knows anything about the shooter to come forward as they grieve a little boy who was looking forward to celebrating his birthday next month.

“He was so sweet, he was the sweetest baby,” she said.

Yitzian’s mother flew down from New Jersey Wednesday night, surrounded by family as she wept over a growing memorial for a son who always let her know that he loved her.

“He’d say ‘Mom, I love you’ like five times,” his aunt said. “That’s one of the things that my sister is going to miss.”

The family is preparing to bring Yitzian to Puerto Rico to be buried, but at the vigil tonight, his grandfather pointed out bullet holes that remain in the awnings of the beach shelter.