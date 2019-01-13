TAMPA, Fla. — Family and friends gathered to honor and remember the teenager killed Friday night while crossing Florida Avenue N. just north of Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said the 15-year-old was hit Friday night by a deputy in an undercover car. Officials have not named the deputy or the victim, but family has identified the teenager as Josiah Pinner.

Pinner's stepmother, Savannah Rosa, said her stepson was loved by many.

"He was loving. He was full of life. He was the backbone to my boys and his sister."

Friends cried and comforted one another describing Pinner as a great kid who knew how to care for people.

The vigil took place Saturday evening at the crash site at Florida Avenue and 124th Avenue E., exactly 24 hours after the teenager was hit. Those in attendance lit dozens of candles and released balloons and lanterns into the sky.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.