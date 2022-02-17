Vinik Sports Group to host part-time job fair

The company says it is looking to fill positions with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Amalie Arena and the Yuengling Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — Need some extra cash? Hoping to work around some of Tampa's biggest sporting events?

Well, the Vinik Sports Group is hosting a part-time job fair to fill positions for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Amalie Arena and the Yuengling Center. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 at Cigar City Brewing Taproom at Amalie Arena.

The sports group says the positions will be in housekeeping, conversion, security, parking, retail and concessions. Candidates are asked to wear face coverings while inside the building.