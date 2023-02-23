Deputies responded to Matanzas High School after reports of an employee being physically attacked on campus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WARNING: Article contains graphic video that may be disturbing to some.

New video has been released by deputies of a paraprofessional who was beaten by a student at Matanzas High School Tuesday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO deputies responded to the high school after reports of an employee being physically attacked on campus. Upon arrival, officials found a woman on the ground with severe injuries, according to the arrest report.

When deputies spoke with the student, he explained that he was upset because the teacher took his Nintendo Switch during class.

He also told officials he will "beat her up" anytime she tries to take his game.

You can watch a video of the attack below. Be aware, it's extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Investigators were able to review the attack when they reviewed the school's surveillance footage. Deputies say the 6’6” and 270 pound student can be seen walking quickly towards the teacher before knocking her to the floor, leaving her unconscious.

The student is then seen kicking and punching the unconscious woman in the back and head around 15 times, according to officials.

The educator was rushed to the hospital for her injuries, according to the arrest report. She has since been released.

When Depa was escorted away by deputies, he spit at the teacher and "made comments that when he comes back he was going to kill her", according to the arrest report.