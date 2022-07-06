Non-stop flight to London coming to Tampa airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Is London calling? Well, it's about to get easier to get there from Tampa.
On Wednesday, Virgin Atlantic announced it would be expanding its transatlantic flights with a new, non-stop direct flight from London Heathrow to Tampa International Airport.
The airline announced the new route is set to launch Nov. 3. In the first few weeks of the new flight, the airline will offer these flights four times a week.
Once it's up and running, the airline will expand on Nov. 28 to offer daily flights along this route. It will be the only direct connection between London Heathrow and the Tampa Bay region, the airline said.
“We at Tampa International Airport are thrilled to offer our first-ever nonstop route to Heathrow and launch this new partnership with Virgin Atlantic," Joe Lopano, CEO of Tampa International Airport said in a statement. "Not only does this create another Tampa-London option for our leisure travelers, but there’s a huge upside for our thriving business community to now have a direct connection to the world’s premier business airport. We expect this to be a popular route during what we know will be a very busy winter travel season at TPA.”
Virgin Atlantic also operates daily international flights to Orlando and Miami.
“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the US with this new daily service to Tampa, Florida offering even more choice for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to connect between the US and the UK," Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic Juha Jarvinen said in a statement.
“Florida is very much a firm favourite [sic] for our customers ever since our first flight to Miami back in 1986," said Jarvinen. "With the popular theme parks and the stunning beaches of St Pete and Clearwater within easy reach, we know it’s an area our customers will love to explore. The region has a booming economy with high profile businesses moving to the area and many budding entrepreneurs registering start ups in the city. We very much look forward to forging new relationships within the Tampa Bay community and cannot wait to welcome customers, both existing and new onboard, flying them safely to explore this exciting region.”