Non-stop flight to London coming to Tampa airport

Virgin Atlantic will launch its new route in November from London Heathrow to the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Is London calling? Well, it's about to get easier to get there from Tampa.

On Wednesday, Virgin Atlantic announced it would be expanding its transatlantic flights with a new, non-stop direct flight from London Heathrow to Tampa International Airport.

The airline announced the new route is set to launch Nov. 3. In the first few weeks of the new flight, the airline will offer these flights four times a week.

Once it's up and running, the airline will expand on Nov. 28 to offer daily flights along this route. It will be the only direct connection between London Heathrow and the Tampa Bay region, the airline said.

“We at Tampa International Airport are thrilled to offer our first-ever nonstop route to Heathrow and launch this new partnership with Virgin Atlantic," Joe Lopano, CEO of Tampa International Airport said in a statement. "Not only does this create another Tampa-London option for our leisure travelers, but there’s a huge upside for our thriving business community to now have a direct connection to the world’s premier business airport. We expect this to be a popular route during what we know will be a very busy winter travel season at TPA.”

Virgin Atlantic also operates daily international flights to Orlando and Miami.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the US with this new daily service to Tampa, Florida offering even more choice for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to connect between the US and the UK," Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic Juha Jarvinen said in a statement.