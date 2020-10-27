Aspiring rapper Brian Trotter was found dead in the trunk of Robert Avery Coltrain's 2009 Acura, according to law enforcement.

MIAMI — A Spotsylvania, Virginia man was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol near Miami after a body was discovered in his car. Officers responded to a crash involving Robert Avery Coltrain and smelled a “foul odor," according to the arrest affidavit from Florida officials.

Coltrain has been charged with second-degree murder and illegal transportation of human remains after Florida Highway Patrol officers found the body of Brain Trotter, of Prince William County, dead in the trunk of Coltrain’s 2009 Acura, the affidavit says.

The arrest affidavit describes Coltrain and Trotter as friends and adds that Coltrain picked up Trotter in Prince William County on Oct. 17 around 5 p.m.



Coltrain had a gun on him when police officers seized his vehicle after the car crash. After finding the body, the gun appeared to match bullet casings found in the car, according to the arrest affidavit.

During the investigation, Florida Highway Patrol discovered that a bullet or “projectile” may have been fired inside Coltrain’s car. Trotter was shot multiple times, says the affidavit.

Officials have not spoken to why Trotter was shot, or why Coltrain decided to travel to Florida.