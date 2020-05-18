Join a virtual 5K and give back to St Pete's small businesses

Fighting Chance 5K is a virtual race to support COVID-19 relief for small businesses.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Leadership St. Pete picked a virtual 5K as its class project. It's a way to give back to the community by supporting the Fighting Chance Fund and staying safe and healthy.

Here's how it works.

You sign up to do a virtual 3.1-mile distance. You complete it however you want by May 31. You can walk, run, bike or jog in your neighborhood or wherever you want to get out!

By doing that, you helping support what makes St. Pete so special.

"It's imperative for us as leaders, and for us as people in the community to support our small businesses and to make sure they can continue to operate given the fact they were put out of commission unexpectedly for so long. All proceeds go directly to the Fighting Chance Fund, which is an emergency grant for St. Pete's negatively impacted locally owned and independently operated small businesses," said Madeline McCarthy, this year's chair of Leadership St Pete.

There's no one winner here, we'll all be winners by participating and helping our community when it needs it the most. If you wanna learn more and sign up, we have a link for you: Click here.

