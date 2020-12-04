TAMPA, Fla. — Easter is here, but with social distancing, many traditions had to be altered this year.

So, 10News got creative and offered up a virtual Easter egg hunt!

If you're here from our Facebook post seeking answers to the Easter egg hunt, you've come to the right place. They're below!

wtsp

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



