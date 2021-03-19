Deputies: Woman arrested for hitting Volusia County sheriff while shopping on her phone and driving

According to the sheriff, the young woman was shopping on Amazon on her phone when she hit him.

Authorities say a 20-year-old woman who was using her phone while driving was responsible for crashing into the Volusia County sheriff Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that the young woman was in custody and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm.

Chitwood was riding his bike near West Boulevard and Daylily Street in Port Orange at around 4:30 p.m. when the car struck him, according to law enforcement.

In a video from his hospital bed, the sheriff said he was riding his bike around his neighborhood after work when the next thing he knew he was hit from behind. He said the driver of a Waste Pro truck recorded the collision on his vehicle's dashcam.

Thank you all again for your messages and kind words. I have some road rash, a few stitches on the gash from the passenger side mirror and a fractured fibula that the doctors hope will heal on its own. I consider myself lucky to be back on my feet today.

The sheriff would later tweet a deputy's bodycam video showing the moment the woman was arrested. In the video, she claims to have hit a mailbox, but the deputy breaks the news to her family that it was the sheriff that she struck.

According to Chitwood, the young woman was shopping on Amazon on her phone when she hit him. He says he knows she had no intention of "running" him down.

The young lady who hit me is in custody on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury. She says she was shopping on Amazon on her phone when she hit me. Please let this be a warning to put your phones down while you're driving before you kill someone.

"That's what a lot of distracted drivers say after they cause a tragedy," Chitwood tweeted. "Just imagine if that had been a child or an elderly person on that bike, or if the car drifted a couple more inches to the right."

Chitwood says he suffered a broken leg, bumps, cuts and bruises in the collision, which broke off the car's mirror. The sheriff's office would share an image showing Chitwood back at work, Friday.

Out of the hospital and back to work

