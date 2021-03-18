x
Volusia County sheriff hospitalized after being hit by car while riding bike

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said Chitwood suffered minor injuries but was in good spirits.
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Volusia County sheriff is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office says.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood, 57, was biking near Town West Boulevard and Daylily Street in Port Orange at around 4:30 p.m. when the car hit him, according to authorities.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said Chitwood suffered minor injuries, but was in good spirits.

In a video from his hospital bed, the sheriff said he was riding his bike around his neighborhood after work when the next thing he knows he was hit from behind.

"All I can tell you was it was a burgundy-colored car because the mirror was impaled behind my back," Chitwood said.

The sheriff said another driver witnessed and captured the incident on video. According to the driver, the car looked to have sped up and struck Chitwood on purpose.

Chitwood says the driver has not been identified yet.

