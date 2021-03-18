Volusia County sheriff hospitalized after being hit by car while riding bike

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said Chitwood suffered minor injuries but was in good spirits.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Volusia County sheriff is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office says.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood, 57, was biking near Town West Boulevard and Daylily Street in Port Orange at around 4:30 p.m. when the car hit him, according to authorities.

In a video from his hospital bed, the sheriff said he was riding his bike around his neighborhood after work when the next thing he knows he was hit from behind.

First, good news: He's OK! @SheriffChitwood was hit on his bike this afternoon in Port Orange. He's being transported with minor injuries but he's in good spirits. Crash occurred around 4:30 at Town West Blvd/Daylily St. Thanks for your well wishes & patience for further info. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 18, 2021

"All I can tell you was it was a burgundy-colored car because the mirror was impaled behind my back," Chitwood said.

The sheriff said another driver witnessed and captured the incident on video. According to the driver, the car looked to have sped up and struck Chitwood on purpose.

Chitwood says the driver has not been identified yet.

THANK YOU ALL for your well wishes, and thank you to everyone who rushed over here to help. Here's an update from the ER where they're taking GREAT care of me. To the hit and run driver- just come forward! pic.twitter.com/oXo1fej7f6 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 18, 2021