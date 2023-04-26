Venice, Clearwater beaches nominated for USA Today's Best Beach in the South

You can vote for your favorite beach once a day until polls close at noon on Monday, May 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

VENICE, Florida — Two of our local beaches are in the running to be recognized nationally, but it's up to you to vote for them.

Venice Beach and Clearwater Beach have been nominated for USA Today's Best Beach in the South. It's one of the magazine's 10Best Readers' Choice awards recognizing things like the best food, lodging and destinations in the country every year.

Travel experts from USA Today selected Venice Beach for its white sands, blue waters, natural coral reef formations and, of course, its abundance of shark teeth.

Clearwater Beach made the list of nominees for its "perfectly groomed white sand and upbeat social vibe." It was recognized as a spot to both relax on the beach and enjoy live music, games and dining along the shore. The daily sunset celebration at Clearwater's Pier 60 got a special shoutout.

Other Florida beaches in the running include Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine, Bowman's Beach in Sanibel, Grayton Beach State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Beach, St. George Island State Park, Stuart Beach and Tigertail Beach in Marco Island.

In fact, of the 18 beaches nominated, nine are in the Sunshine State.

You can vote for your favorite beach once a day until polls close at noon on Monday, May 22. The winners will be announced on June 2.