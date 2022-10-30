Florida gubernatorial race approaches last week of campaigning

A recent poll from FAU has incumbent Ron DeSantis leading by double digits over Democratic nominee Charlie Crist.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida gubernatorial nominees have this week to win over people's vote.

Democratic nominee Charlie Crist made a brief stop in Tampa on Sunday, while incumbent Ron DeSantis campaigned for another race on Saturday.

It was in support of Lee Zeldin, New York's Republican gubernatorial hopeful. DeSantis also made a stop at Ave Maria University in Collier County on Sunday.

DeSantis is holding the lead in the latest polling. One survey from Florida Atlantic University has him leading Crist by 11 points, backed by high approval ratings for his handling and response to Hurricane Ian.

Other polls from the University of North Florida, Data For Progress and the Florida Chamber of Commerce have DeSantis leading by double-digits as well.

"I think he is confident, but I don't think you should ever take anything for granted in politics. No one thought that Donald Trump was going to beat Hillary Clinton," said Dr. Lars Hafner, 10 Tampa Bay political analyst.

Hafner said DeSantis should maintain focus in Florida to solidify a victory, however, Crist has work to do.

"He's got to get more people out on election day if he's going to have a chance," Hafner said. "By going out to these rallies, that's what he's trying to do."

Hafner said to makeup, Crist will likely be campaigning in areas where he needs a strong turnout. For instance, by winning over the Latino vote or women through his promise of abortion rights.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has warned voters achievements under his leadership would be wasted under Crist. For instance, keeping Florida free of COVID-19 mandates.

However, Crist cautions DeSantis may not finish a full term through accusations of presidential ambition.

"Both of them will still have to get their bases out and then sway those independent voters to make a difference," Hafner said. "That's who will win the governor's race."

As of Friday morning, more than 2.1 million people have already submitted ballots:

895,990 Republicans

865,400 Democrats

381,553 Independents

29,988 3rd party voters