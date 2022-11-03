Need a ride to the polls? Pasco County offers free transportation services

For anyone in Pasco County needing a ride to the polls to cast their ballot, there are free ride options for you.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Election Day is fast approaching, with only six days left until the big day. In the state of Florida, early voting is still ongoing before Nov. 8.

But when the official 2022 Election Day is here, some people may be wondering how exactly they'll be getting to the polls to vote.

In Pasco County, Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley and Pasco County Public Transportation partnered up to provide voters with free bus rides to the polls. All they have to do is show a valid voter information card.

Complimentary bus rides will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for the general election.

"This partnership to benefit the voters of Pasco County epitomizes good government and we are grateful to GoPasco for this program," Corley said in a statement.