Poll Watchers vs. Poll Monitors

TAMPA, Fla. — America is currently in the thick of election season. With almost three weeks left before Election Day, most people skipped the lines and mailed in their ballots. If you’re planning to vote in person you’re bound to see a poll watcher, a poll monitor, or both.

The lingo might sound the same, but Izzy Bronstein who is a national grassroots organizer for the watchdog group Common Cause, says each role is different.

Poll watcher vs poll monitor

“A poll watcher is somebody who's officially sanctioned to be inside the polling place,” Bronstein explained during an Zoom interview with 10 Tampa Bay.

“They are somebody who the county board of elections has deemed and given certain certification to come inside the polling place to monitor the process inside.”

“A poll monitor is a volunteer who was 150 feet outside of the polling place, who is making sure that everyone who walks in or out of the polling place has the resources that they need to vote that day,” said Bronstein

The poll watchers are also referred to as observers. They are not allowed to speak with voters, and they must direct any questions to the poll clerk. The poll clerk is the person in charge of the poll workers in the polling places.

How to tell who is a poll watcher vs poll monitor

Poll watchers and poll monitors must wear credentials that identifies who they are while they’re on duty.

Each state, and county has requirements and deadlines for people who are interested in becoming a poll watcher or poll monitor.

How to become a poll watcher or poll monitor