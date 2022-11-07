Voters in Pinellas, Hillsborough counties can ride to the polls for free

Both transit authorities will also be offering free rides to veterans on Veterans Day as well.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all residents in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties looking for a ride to the polls on Election Day, we have some good news for you.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and Hillsborough Transit Authority are offering free rides for anyone wanting to go cast their ballot on Tuesday.

Just by showing a valid voter information card, people will be able to catch a ride to and from their voting locations.

“It’s our duty to make sure people have access to things from groceries, to jobs, to healthcare and especially to the polls,” Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA, said in a statement. “We want to make it easy and affordable for people to vote.”

County leaders advise riders to check their voting status before Election Day as well.

Also in Pasco County, Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley and Pasco County Public Transportation partnered up to provide voters with free bus rides to the polls. All they have to do is show a valid voter information card.

Complimentary bus rides will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the general election.

10 Tampa Bay has created an all-inclusive guide to help you head to the polls with confidence — from how to vote early to which candidates are running and which three Florida amendments will be on the ballot, we have you covered. Check out a full guide to the 2022 general election by clicking here.

And the free rides don't end there – both counties will also be offering free rides to all veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

All veterans wanting to catch a ride to their destination just need to show their VA card or any identification that signifies that they're a veteran to ride all routes for free.

“Veterans have made a great sacrifice to all of us, and we want to thank them for their service to our country and to the people of the United States,” Miller said in the statement.

HART and the TECO Line Streetcar will operate regular weekday service for Veterans Day.