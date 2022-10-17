County-by-county guide to finding your sample ballot for November election

Each county in the Tampa Bay area has options for registered voters to find a sample ballot online.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the 2022 general election gradually approaching, some registered voters may be wondering what their ballots will look like this year. Instead of waiting, they can look at sample ballots for each county in the Tampa Bay area.

On the sample ballots, people can find each section broken down with who exactly is running and who they can vote for.

Also, keep in mind the deadline to register to vote was Oct. 11. Anyone who wasn't able to register ahead of the deadline isn't able to vote in this year's general election.

Here's county-by-county information on where to find a sample ballot.

Citrus

For anyone living in Citrus County, sample ballots are available on the supervisor of elections webpage. They are categorized by specific precincts, including:

All precincts except 302.2, 305.2, and 403

Precinct 302.2 & 305.2 (Homosassa Special Water District)

Precinct 403 (City of Inverness)

Click here to check out the 2022 sample ballots.

Hardee

Hardee County residents who are registered to vote can find their sample ballots on the supervisor of elections website under the 2022 General Election Sample Ballot tab.

The whole page is full of the sample ballot for people wanting a sneak peek at what exactly they'll be voting for on Nov. 8. There are both English and Spanish versions available.

Click here to check out the 2022 sample ballots.

Hernando

The supervisor of elections page for Hernando County allows registered voters living in the area to search for sample ballots before election day.

By typing in your name and date of birth, voters can see where to vote, sample ballots and also upcoming elections.

Click here to fill out the form to find your sample ballot.

Highlands

Following along with Hernando County, Highlands County voters can find their sample ballots by filling out a form found on the supervisor of elections page.

By searching their name and birthdate, a sample ballot will be available to view along with other information before election day.

Click here to fill out the form to find your sample ballot.

Hillsborough

Hillsborough County also has a tab on its supervisor of elections website that allows registered voters to fill out a form to search for a sample ballot.

You'll find a quick and easy form to find sample ballots and a way to double-check voter information before Nov. 8.

Click here to fill out the form to find your sample ballot.

Manatee

Residents living in Manatee County can find sample ballots for the upcoming election day by using a form on the supervisor of elections website to search.

For those looking for a generic sample ballot, click here. People can also find a form to fill out for specific sample ballots here.

Pasco

With polls being open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day in Pasco County, some residents may want to take a look at sample ballots to prepare.

The county has broken down the sample ballots by precinct on the supervisor of election's page.

Click here to find the links for each sample ballot for all precincts in Pasco County.

Pinellas

There are two options for registered votes in Pinellas County to look at sample ballots leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

On the county's supervisor of elections website, there is an option for an audio sample ballot along with a precinct-specific sample ballot.

For the precinct-specific sample ballot, people will just have to fill out their house number and street name to find their sample ballots.

Polk

Registered voters living in Polk County can simply fill out their full name and date of birth to find a sample ballot before needing to vote on Nov. 8.

By clicking here, you can fill out the form to find the sample ballot along with requesting a mail ballot and receiving voter information.

Sarasota

Those wanting to find a sample ballot in Sarasota County can do so by filling out their name and date of birth on the supervisor of election website.

The office will actually mail a sample ballot to each eligible voter who hasn't "requested a vote-by-mail ballot for a specific election or to each household in which there is a registered voter at least seven days before an election."