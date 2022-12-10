Voting by mail? See how to request your ballot and when you need to turn it in

There are several ways you can request a vote-by-mail ballot and turn one it.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — So you've registered to vote in Florida for the Nov. 8 general election, also known as the midterm election because it's the midpoint of the president's four-year term in office.

Now what?

While you can certainly wait to vote until Nov. 8 and cast your ballot in person, there are other options here in the Sunshine State.

In addition to early voting, Floridians have the option to vote by mail.

If you already requested a vote-by-mail ballot back in August for the primary election, you should already be getting one sent to you for the general election. According to Florida's Division of Elections, a request to receive a vote-by-mail ballot covers every election through the "end of the calendar year for the next ensuing regularly scheduled general election," unless otherwise noted.

How to request a vote-by-mail ballot

There are a few ways you can make your request:

By signed writing — via mail, fax or scanned attachment to an email — to your local supervisor of elections

In person at your local supervisor of elections office

By calling your local supervisor of elections

What you need to include in your request

Make sure the following information is included in your vote-by-mail ballot request:

Your name

Your date of birth

Your address — if you need to have the ballot sent to an address other than the one on file with the state, you'll need to make a specific signed request with your local supervisor of elections. This is especially important if you were displaced by Hurricane Ian. Supervisors of elections in the hardest-hit counties are encouraging voters to utilize vote-by-mail ballots since many polling places may not be open. Find more information here.

Your Florida driver's license, Florida ID card or the last four digits of your Social Security number, whichever can be verified in the supervisor's records

Your signature (if you're doing a written request)

Deadlines to request a ballot

If you want a vote-by-mail ballot mailed to your address, you must make that request no later than 5 p.m. on the 10th day before the election. For the Nov. 8 general election, that date is Oct. 29.

Your supervisor of elections then must mail out your ballot within two business days after a request but no later than eight days before the election.

However, if you want to pick up your own vote-by-mail ballot, you can do that any time once the ballot becomes available, which includes Election Day. If you need someone else to pick up your ballot, that is an option, but you'll need a few extra steps. Find more about that here.

If you wait to pick up your vote-by-mail ballot on Election Day, you will need to sign a special affidavit to signify your request is an emergency. For more information, click here.

What happens if your vote-by-mail ballot is lost or damaged?

If the vote-by-mail ballot is lost or damaged — such as it not arriving or it's way overdue, the return envelope unsealed due to humidity, the ballot contents are wet or stained with food — you can ask for another one.

But you'll need to contact your local supervisor of elections office.

When do I need to turn in my vote-by-mail ballot?

In order for your vote-by-mail ballot to be counted, it must be received — no matter when you mail it — by the supervisor of elections office no later than 7 p.m. local time on Election Day. Overseas voters will be given a 10-day extension, based on these exceptions found here.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends voters mail back their vote-by-mail ballot at least one week before the Election Day deadline to make sure their ballot is received even if there are any "unforseen" events or weather issues.

How do I turn in my vote-by-mail ballot?

If you don't want to send your completed vote-by-mail ballot through the mail or are worried it won't arrive in time, there are secure ballot intake stations. These stations will be at every supervisor of elections office and at designated early voting sites during the early voting period.