How to track when your vote-by-mail ballot is counted

Most supervisors say you should see it shortly after it’s tabulated. Highlands County says you will have to wait until election night.

TAMPA, Fla. — As vote-by-mail ballots are being returned, received at supervisors of elections offices, processed and counted, many voters are asking: When will I see “counted” in my vote-by-mail tracker?



10 Tampa Bay Vote Squad’s Courtney Robinson breaks it down by county and shows you when you’ll know something is wrong.

You can find the vote-by-mail tracker on your supervisor of elections’ website.

Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota have all started tabulating vote-by-mail ballots. That means if your ballot arrived and your signature matched, it will be opened and the ballot scanned and tabulated.

We will not know the results until after 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 3.

It can take between a couple of hours to three days for “counted” to be reflected.

If you’re a voter in Highlands County, you will not see that until election night when results are released. Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg says that’s because they use different software.



If you’re a voter in Hardee County, they have not started tabulating. They will do that on Monday, Nov. 2. They say that all ballots will be counted by election night.

Every supervisor in Tampa Bay says they are processing ballots right now and immediately notifying voters if there’s a problem. Typically it’s because there’s no signature or it doesn’t match.

No matter where you vote if "received" is red, then you need to call your supervisor. There’s a problem and you have until 5 p.m. Nov. 5 to submit a cure affidavit with a copy of a valid photo ID.

What if you don’t see that it’s been received at the supervisor’s office?

You should call. You can still vote in person early or on election day.

What other people are reading right now: