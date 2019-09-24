TAMPA, Fla. — Take a cue from Steinbrenner High School students. The young voters are being proactive ahead of the 2020 presidential election, asking the Hillsborough County elections office to help them host a registration drive.

High schools in Hillsborough County usually host about two voter registration drives a year, but Steinbrenner students asked for an extra one for National Voter Registration Day. Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer says this is because young voters are understanding the power of their voices.

The goal is to get every eligible voter in Florida registered so that they’re not turned away at the polls when an election day comes around.

If you’re already a registered voter, you’ll also want to update your profile with any new information like a name or address or political party affiliation change.

You can register to vote online anytime by clicking here. You can also register to vote in person at your local DMV.

The deadline to register to vote or change your party is 29 days before an election. You’ll need to register with a major political party to vote in a primary, since Florida is a closed primary state.

To be eligible to vote in Florida you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America;

Be a legal resident of Florida;

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered;

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote;

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored; and,

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.

