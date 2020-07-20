Important dates to know for voting in 2020 in Florida

We're less than four months out from the general election in November, but now is a good time to update your voter registration.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you want to cast your ballot for President this year and help shape policies that will affect you, make sure all of your information is updated and correct before heading to the polls.

July 20 is the deadline to register for Florida's primary election. You must register 29 days before an election in order to vote. It's easy to do.

Visit Florida's voter registration site here. Make sure you have your driver's license and the last four digits of your social security number. You can register for the first time if you're a new resident to Florida or have never registered.

You can also update your address to make sure you're assigned the voting precinct in your neighborhood. You're also able to change your party affiliation. You can also do this in person, just make sure you're calling your local supervisor of elections' office to see if they've made any changes due to COVID-19.

Voting registration deadlines

Primary Election: July 20

Florida has a closed primary, so you must register to vote for certain seats within the party, like sheriff races. There are some nonpartisan races that will be available to everyone to decide, like judges and school board members.

General Election: October 5

Voting dates

Primary Election: August 18

General Election: November 3

Early voting periods

Primary Election: August 8-15

General Election: October 24-31

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, you may want to avoid crowds at the polls. You can request a mail-in ballot through your local supervisor of elections. The last day you can request a mail-in ballot is August 8, ten days before the primary.

You can pick up a mail-in ballot from your local office. You can mail it, preferably at least one week before the due date, or drop it off.